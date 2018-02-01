Warning
Mobile version is still in beta🖥 This tool works great on a desktop sized screen.
📞 But on a phone… we still have some work to do but it does work. Notice the text boxes to edit show once you scroll the phone into view.
Here’s the link to this page if you want to save for when your on your computer – https://exitintelligence.com/email-inbox-preview-tool/
Mobile version is still in beta🖥 This tool works great on a desktop sized screen.
📞 But on a phone… we still have some work to do but it does work. Notice the text boxes to edit show once you scroll the phone into view.
Here’s the link to this page if you want to save for when your on your computer – https://exitintelligence.com/email-inbox-preview-tool/
Why Email Inbox Preview?
Increase your email open rates which is at the top of the funnel for creating high converting emails.
Increase Open Rates
Increase open rates to ultimately get better results from your email marketing. More opens means more opportunities for click through.
Increase Conversion Rates
Increase your conversions by increasing the number of people who actually notice your emails. Make the right impression.
Real Time Email Preview
As you type, the email incbox preview updates in real time so you can move faster and write better email copy.